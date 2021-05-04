Short Interest in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Expands By 32.8%

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BXMX traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $13.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,290. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

