Short Interest in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Increases By 21.1%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYA. William Blair began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Paya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. 33,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,802. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $47,869,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $8,303,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the 4th quarter worth about $21,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,225,000. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.