Short Interest in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Drops By 21.1%

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRQR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,230. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $310.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 284,605 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,014,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 798,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.