Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Increases By 34.5%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,519,900 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the March 31st total of 1,130,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,519.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREF opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSREF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

