Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Decreases By 19.3%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,011 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Titan Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.47. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

