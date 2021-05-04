Short Interest in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Drops By 18.8%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the March 31st total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TNXP opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $372.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $79,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.3% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,141,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23,275.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 186,200 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

