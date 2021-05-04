Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Decreases By 16.4%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

