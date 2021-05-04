Short Interest in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Decreases By 16.4%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.
U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.
About U.S. Gold
U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
