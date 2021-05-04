Short Interest in Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Declines By 25.5%

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the March 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VONOY opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09.

VONOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

