Short Interest in Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Expands By 33.3%

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of WEGZY stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. WEG has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

