Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Increases By 31.6%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of MNP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

