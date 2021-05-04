Shroom.Finance Price Down 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar. Shroom.Finance has a market cap of $19.96 million and $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00085742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.00853129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.09 or 0.09829256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00101112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Profile

Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. The official website for Shroom.Finance is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

