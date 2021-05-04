Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned about 0.22% of S&W Seed worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $140.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.