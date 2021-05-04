Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Curi Capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

