Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 408,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 13,474.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 197,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 196,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSST opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)

