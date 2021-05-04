Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.93.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

