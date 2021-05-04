Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $23.43.

