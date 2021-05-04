Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 4,600 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the first quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 303,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159,782 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of VirnetX by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 209,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 104,260 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

