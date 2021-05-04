Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Trading 1% Higher

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.07 and last traded at $170.73. 5,466 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 3,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.89.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

