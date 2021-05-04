SilverBow Resources (SBOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.35 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 161.26%. On average, analysts expect SilverBow Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

NYSE SBOW opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.64. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. Johnson Rice upgraded SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.