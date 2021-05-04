Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by 33.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

