SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $14.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.