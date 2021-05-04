Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

SIX stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.45.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 28.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

