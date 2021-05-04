Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Richard Siskind Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SKX opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,874,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 570,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 743,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after buying an additional 248,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $7,311,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.