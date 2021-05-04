Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.800-2.000 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.11.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.64. 24,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,496. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $53.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $55,305.00. Insiders sold a total of 521,168 shares of company stock worth $19,966,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.