Skycoin Price Hits $3.18 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00005875 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $63.62 million and $6.03 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00065320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00265573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.33 or 0.01158573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00031683 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.37 or 0.00728332 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,241.85 or 1.00175568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

