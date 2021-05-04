Smart MFG Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week (MFG)

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Smart MFG coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Smart MFG has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $56,065.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded down 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smart MFG

Smart MFG (MFG) is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 301,445,122 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

