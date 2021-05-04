Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares’ Quiet Period Will End on May 11th (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares’ (NYSE:EM) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 11th. Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares had issued 17,650,000 shares in its public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $150,025,000 based on an initial share price of $8.50. During Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price objective for the company.

Shares of EM opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Smart Share Global Limited American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

