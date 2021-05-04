Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNN. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $34.29 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 8.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.