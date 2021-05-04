Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard K. Strege also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap-on alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $729,273.12.

On Monday, March 29th, Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of Snap-on stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $238.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $242.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.65 and a 200 day moving average of $192.01.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.