SnowGem Trading Down 13.2% This Week (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. SnowGem has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 110.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.