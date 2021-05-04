SONM Tops One Day Volume of $20.33 Million (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, SONM has traded 838.6% higher against the US dollar. One SONM coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a total market capitalization of $286.21 million and $20.33 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00079250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00068185 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.89 or 0.00883563 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,633.85 or 0.10161155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00101822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00045823 BTC.

SONM Profile

SNM is a coin. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 coins. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SONM is a a multi-purpose decentralized supercomputer for general purpose computing, allowig users to monetize their idle hardware and providing services that range from site hosting to scientific calculations. The SONM project implements a fog computing structure instead of a costly cloud structure, reducing middlemen fees. The SNM token is required to buy and sell computational power in the SONM network. “

SONM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

