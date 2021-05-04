Sonora Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $174.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

