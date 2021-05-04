Sonora Investment Management LLC Invests $152,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $156.80. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.