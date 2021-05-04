Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $24.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $592.62. 48,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,142. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.49 and a 200 day moving average of $516.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $231.38 and a 1 year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

