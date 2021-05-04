Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,022.3% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 100,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.02. 96,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,216,047. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.19. The stock has a market cap of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,230 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.