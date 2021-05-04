Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,273 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.58. 48,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,795. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $109.53. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $124.91.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

