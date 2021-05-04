Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,708 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 55,692 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $96.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,636 shares of company stock worth $3,156,267 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.23.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

