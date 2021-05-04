Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,580 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 377,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,885,203. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

