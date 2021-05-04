Southern Copper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SCCO)

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 7,347 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 310% compared to the average daily volume of 1,791 call options.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.19.

Shares of SCCO opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.16. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $83.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,331,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock valued at $20,402,507. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after buying an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 23,809,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 238,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

