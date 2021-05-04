SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Trimmed by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $341.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $228.30 and a 52-week high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.