SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for 0.6% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSK. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

PSK traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.51. 4,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,564. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.52 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

