SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,551 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68.

