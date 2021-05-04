SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2,533.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,343,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 829,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,812 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,073,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 523,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,304,000 after buying an additional 15,461 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $45.77 and a one year high of $80.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.98.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.