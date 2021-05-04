SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $10,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 38,000.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.34. 1,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,096. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.17 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.49.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

