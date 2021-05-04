SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Decreased by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY opened at $499.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.00 and a 200-day moving average of $436.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $271.91 and a 52-week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.