SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $38,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,190,000 after acquiring an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $48,549,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,593,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,320,000 after acquiring an additional 43,741 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $499.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $271.91 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

