SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $4,432,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 198.4% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $499.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $486.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $271.91 and a 12 month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

