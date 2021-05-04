SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 234.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.13.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.