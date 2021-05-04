SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,324,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,550,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 113,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,995 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.32. 7,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,888. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $43.81.

