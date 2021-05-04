Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 179 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,381. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $142.36 and a 52-week high of $183.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.52.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

